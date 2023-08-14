Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 322417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

