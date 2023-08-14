Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

