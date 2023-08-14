Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 68,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,959. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Lotus Resources
