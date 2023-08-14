Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.13 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

