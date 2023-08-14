Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Raised by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,502 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Livent by 2,189.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 15.9% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 71,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.02. 2,093,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,322. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

