Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 57.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 76.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

