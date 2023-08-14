LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) vs. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Critical Contrast

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 4.46% 4.01% 0.47% Washington Trust Bancorp 18.79% 13.08% 0.88%

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. LINKBANCORP pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 Washington Trust Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.96%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.63 $5.60 million $0.20 35.00 Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 2.03 $71.68 million $3.43 8.96

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

