LINK (LN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $191.15 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, LINK has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $27.04 or 0.00092099 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $191.15 million and approximately $184,574.16 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,070,391 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is finschia.network. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

