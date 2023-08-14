Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Light Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Light Company Profile

See Also

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

