Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Light Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
