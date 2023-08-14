Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNVGY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.2 %

LNVGY stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.7462 dividend. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

