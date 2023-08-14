LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,043,247.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,043,247.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,274 shares of company stock valued at $905,426. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.