LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

LZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 234,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,985. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.75 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

