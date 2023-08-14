Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.36) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 315 ($4.03) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 254 ($3.25) in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Legal & General Group Company Profile

LGGNY opened at $14.95 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

