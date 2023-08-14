Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $147,582.88 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,214,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,434,090.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.
- On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $153,138.75.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LEGH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.60. 20,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $25.30.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
