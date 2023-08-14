Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $582,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $106.34 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

