Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 1,628 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,300,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

