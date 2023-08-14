Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

