Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 771 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

