Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 2,521 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 470.25% and a net margin of 78.44%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

