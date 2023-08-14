Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New $33,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $527.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

