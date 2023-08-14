Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New $118,000 Investment in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter valued at $364,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,698,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period.

Shares of PLTM stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

