Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $109.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $614,744. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

