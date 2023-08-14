Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Vale were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739,805 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,532,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after purchasing an additional 938,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of VALE opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

