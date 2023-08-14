Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

