Korvest Ltd (KOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Korvest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven McGregor 24,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

