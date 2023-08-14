Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.