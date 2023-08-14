Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 56,065 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,065 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

