Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 41,844 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,844 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.45% of Azenta worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Azenta by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $65.86.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

