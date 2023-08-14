Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,100 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.30% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

