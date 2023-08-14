Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,703 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.