Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,040 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

