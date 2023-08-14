Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $2,851,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

