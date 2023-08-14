Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.62 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.31% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $111.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on John Bean Technologies

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.