Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.31% of Helmerich & Payne worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.