Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.