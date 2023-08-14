Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 142,681 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,681 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.12% of Open Lending worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $2,141,111. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

