Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,195 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.88% of Kornit Digital worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

KRNT opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $35.81.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.