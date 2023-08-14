KOK Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $102,452.79 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.16 or 1.00018017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00839345 USD and is up 11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $90,098.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

