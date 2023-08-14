Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $50.55. 369,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49. Knife River has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

