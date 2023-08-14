Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in July

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.73. Kinaxis has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $145.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

