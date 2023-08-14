Kidpik (PIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 80.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Shares of PIK stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

Kidpik Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik Corp. ( NASDAQ:PIK Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

