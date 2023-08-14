KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

