Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

KTB stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $48.52. 205,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,418. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.