Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 946 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,755,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 138,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

