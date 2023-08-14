Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Independent Bank Group worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,927. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

