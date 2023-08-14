Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 12,278 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for about 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Primo Water worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 558,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,836. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

