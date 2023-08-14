Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 30,822 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of James River Group worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.07. 70,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,191. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

