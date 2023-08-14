Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $36.54. 31,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

