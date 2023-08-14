Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.50. 168,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,353. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

