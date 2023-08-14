Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,859. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

